Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Wednesday that Milad Bedi, an Iranian military adviser, was also killed in the Israeli strike in Beirut on Tuesday in which Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr was eliminated.

Bedi had been in the building where Israel targeted Shukr and his body was identified several hours ago, the report said.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization confirmed on Wednesday evening the death of Shukr, its most senior military commander and the head of its Strategic Unit, more than 24 hours after the Israeli air strike in Beirut.

Shukr, who was also known as Haj Muhsi, was the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Hassan Narallah and was responsible for the Majdal Shams massacre on Saturday, in which 12 Druze children playing soccer were murdered in a Hezbollah rocket attack.

Shukr was also responsible for the 1983 bombing in Beirut in which 241 American servicemen were murdered.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered his country to launch a direct strike on Israel as retaliation for the elimination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Three Iranian officials, including two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told the newspaper the Khamenei gave the order at an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council the morning after the elimination.