F-15I fighter jets headed for a strike in Tehran IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Thursday morning released exclusive footage from Operation Rising Lion, showing Israel Air Force F-15I fighter jets en route to carry out airstrikes in Tehran.

As part of the operation, dozens of jets flew over 1,500 kilometers into Iranian territory to conduct a series of precise strikes on strategic targets in Tehran and other locations.

These strikes were a central element of the broader campaign targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure, contributing significantly to the conditions that led to the ceasefire.