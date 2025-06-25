תפילה לשלום החיילים - באיראן Chusid on the go

A young American Hasidic man documented his visit to Iran two weeks before the war and sang "Mi Sheberach L'Chayalei Tzahal," the prayer for the well-being of the soldiers of the IDF, in front of anti-Israel propaganda signs.

A special video has been released in recent days documenting the visit of an American Hasidic young man to Iran, which took place just two weeks before the outbreak of the war.

The young man from New York, who has visited nearly 50 countries around the world, documented his unique experiences on his Instagram account.

He explained that he visited Tehran and Isfahan as part of his dream to visit every country in the world. The visit to Iran followed a stay in Dubai, which he describes as "wonderful and welcoming to tourists."

Unlike Dubai, in Iran, the young man was forced to travel with a "guide" assigned by the regime. "I had to go everywhere with a guide who followed me to make sure I wasn’t spying, and was really close to me," he recounts. "The regime is cruel and restricts the movements of tourists."

During his visit, the young man managed to capture an especially emotional moment: while driving through the streets of Tehran and seeing signs calling for the destruction of Israel, he began singing the prayer for the IDF soldiers. It is likely that his guide did not understand the Hebrew lyrics of the song.

The young man also visited synagogues during his stay, where he received a warm welcome from the local Jewish community. In Isfahan, he prayed Shacharit with the local worshippers. "They welcomed me warmly, I prayed Shacharit with them, it was very emotional during the prayer, it’s a special prayer," he describes.

The young man mentions that he identified as an American Jew, and the citizens on the street were excited, offering him free fruits and vegetables. Many of them asked him to "talk to Trump to make a nuclear deal."

According to him, the citizens were not afraid to criticize the regime and said it was "cruel and bad for the citizens." "They hoped the regime would be replaced," he recalls.

The young Hasidic man, who has been married for two years, is the owner of a local communications company and manages it remotely while traveling around the world with his wife.

He says the flights and stays are not expensive, and he plans to continue his travels to fulfill his dream of visiting every country in the world.