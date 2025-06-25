On Tuesday, guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated, in the area of southern Lebanon, Haytham Abdullah Bakri, the head of the "Al-Sadiq" Currency Exchange.

Bakri operated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization to transfer funds for Hezbollah terrorist activities.

The "Al-Sadiq" Currency Exchange serves as a funds storage and transfer mechanism for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, for funds originating from the Iranian Quds Force.

These funds are used by Hezbollah for military purposes including purchasing weapons, manufacturing means, and providing salaries to operatives, and are diverted for terrorist purposes and to finance the continuation of Hezbollah's terrorist activities.

Last weekend in Iran, the IDF eliminated Behnam Shahriyari, the commander of the Quds Force's Unit 190. Shahriyari exclusively oversaw the mechanisms that enabled the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the Quds Force and its proxies. These mechanisms included money transfer routes from the Quds Force to Hezbollah, using offsets between currency exchanges in Türkiye, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates with Lebanese currency exchanges.

These two eliminations constitute a severe blow to the Iranian financing routes to Hezbollah.