A Jewish children’s home in Odessa, Ukraine, sustained significant damage earlier this week after a Russian missile carrying a heavy warhead exploded near the building.

Dozens of children living at the home managed to reach the fortified basement shelter in time, narrowly avoiding catastrophe.

The institution, operated by the Chabad movement in Odessa, was founded by Chabad emissary Rabbi Avraham Wolff, Chief Rabbi of Odessa and Southern Ukraine. Although the blast caused substantial property damage, all the children were unharmed.

Security cameras captured the moment of impact as well as the minutes leading up to it, showing children rushing to the shelter following the alert. “Here, as in Israel, we see that prior preparedness and adherence to instructions save lives,” said members of the local Jewish community.

“This is the same war as in Israel, the same terror from the axis of evil that opposes aspirations for peace and a hopeful life,” stated representatives of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU). “Just as the Iranians try to murder Israeli citizens, here the Russians attempt to harm Ukrainian civilians around the clock.”

The FJCU, which has overseen Jewish communal life in Ukraine since the 1990s, added: “The people may differ, but the goals and methods are identical. Thank God, another great miracle occurred in Odessa last night, much like the recent miracles in the Holy Land—thanks to those who followed safety instructions.”

The attack occurred amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, as Russia continues to strike civilian infrastructure nationwide. Odessa, a strategic port city in southern Ukraine, has faced repeated attacks since the outset of the invasion.

The Federation concluded by expressing hope that “very soon, good will completely triumph over darkness, with the true and complete redemption.”