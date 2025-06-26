Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to present an action plan within 48 hours to prevent Hamas from seizing humanitarian aid intended for civilians in Gaza.

The directive follows reports received on Wednesday indicating that Hamas is once again intercepting aid shipments entering the northern Gaza Strip and stealing supplies from local residents.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted a video on his X account, showing armed Hamas terrorists taking control of food trucks that Israel had allowed into Gaza.

“Soldiers in the field explained to me that current orders allow these trucks in without proper oversight,” Bennett wrote. “This is how we continue to fuel Hamas with money and power. Government ministers promised that ‘not a single grain would enter,’ and as usual, the reality is the opposite. Shameful.”