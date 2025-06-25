IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, revealed tonight (Wednesday) that ground commando forces of the IDF—not only Mossad—operated covertly in Iran during the war.

"We achieved full control over the skies of Iran and in every place we chose to operate. This was made possible, in part, due to the integration and tactics performed by air forces and ground commandos," Zamir said in a special statement.

"According to the assessments of senior officials in the IDF Intelligence Directorate, the damage to the nuclear program was not a pinpoint attack but a systemic blow—the accumulated success allows us to state that the Iranian nuclear project has suffered a severe, broad, and deep setback, and has been pushed back years. We will not allow Iran to produce weapons of mass destruction," Zamir added.

“We launched Operation Rising Lion with a clear mission in mind - to remove the existential threat to the State of Israel. After 12 days of unprecedented fighting, I can say that the IDF performed at its best and fully achieved the objectives of the operation,” said Zamir.

He described the Iranian threat as a “plan to destroy the State of Israel,” based on three key components: “First, the nuclear program, which had reached critical stages, with a rapid ability to break through to nuclear weapons. Second, the long-range missile program, involving the production of thousands of missiles aimed at paralyzing Israel and spreading destruction and death among the population. The third, 'the plan to destroy Israel.' In the months leading up to the war, Iran advanced a plan based on massive fire from the enemy alongside a multi-theater ground invasion. All these plans had one common goal: the destruction of the State of Israel. They were not merely theoretical ideas, but an existential threat to our lives in the country. The threat became real. We are fighting for our existence with strength, and we are transferring the fire to enemy territory. We act and initiate according to the moral directive 'If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.'”

Zamir described the nature of the operation: “After years of preparation and months of meticulous and accelerated readiness in the IDF, our opening strike was surprising and decisive. The opening strike threw the enemy off balance and was a central component of the overall success of the campaign. We hit all the targets we planned, and even more. We deepened the achievement beyond the plans we set out with.”

Regarding the nuclear program, the Chief of Staff stated: “According to assessments from senior IDF Intelligence and our nuclear experts, the strike on the nuclear program was not just a pinpoint attack, but a systemic blow. We hit the main facilities, factories, industries, and knowledge centers. The accumulated success allows us to say that the Iranian nuclear project suffered a severe, broad, and deep blow and was set back years. We proved our determination - we will not allow Iran to produce weapons of mass destruction.”

Concerning missile capabilities, Zamir said: “We dealt a severe blow to the missile capability, eliminating hundreds of launchers and missiles, significantly delaying their force-building program. In addition, we managed to create intelligence, technological, and air superiority. We achieved full control over the skies of Iran and wherever we chose to operate. These successes were made possible, in part, through the integration and tactics employed by air and ground commando forces. The forces operated covertly deep in enemy territory, providing us with operational freedom.”

Zamir emphasized the American contribution to the operation: “Our achievements were enhanced thanks to the actions of the U.S. military. The actions of the U.S. forces were precise, powerful, and impressive. Throughout all stages of the operation, I maintained close contact with my counterparts in the U.S. military. The coordination between the armies is a strategic asset for the State of Israel.”

Addressing the citizens of Israel, Zamir said: “The resilience and responsibility you have shown are worthy of admiration. They will continue to serve as a strong foundation for our ability to face any challenge together. Our hearts are with the families of the fallen, and I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.”

He also emphasized that fighting in the Gaza Strip continues: “In Gaza, the fighting continues. Our fighters—infantry, armor, combat engineers, artillery, and commando forces—continue to operate with courage in close combat in a complex environment to protect our communities. We must continue to act to achieve the goals of the war—the return of the 50 hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' rule.”