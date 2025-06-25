Iran has arrested 700 people suspected of having ties to Israel, the Nournews news agency reported.

The Mahr News Agency reported that more than ten thousand drones had been discovered and seized in Tehran alone in recent days.

In addition, the news agency Mizan, affiliated with the Iranian judiciary, reported that three people had been executed after being convicted of collaborating with the Mossad and smuggling equipment used in assassinations.

It was reported that the equipment smuggled in was used in the assassination of a figure whose identity has not yet been revealed.