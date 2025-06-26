A new poll conducted by the Kantar Institute for Kan News, following Operation Rising Lion against Iran’s nuclear program, shows a notable increase in support for the Likud party. If elections were held today, Likud would win 31 seats—an increase of four—and Yisrael Beytenu would rise to 15 seats.

According to the poll, the rest of the projected Knesset breakdown is as follows: Yesh Atid wins 14 seats, National Unity 13, the Democrats 11, Shas 10, United Torah Judaism 8, Otzma Yehudit 7, Ra'am 6, and Hadash-Ta'al 5. The Religious Zionist Party fails to pass the electoral threshold in this poll.

The current coalition would secure a total of 56 seats under these results.

The poll also examined a scenario in which former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett runs at the head of a new party. In this case, Likud significantly strengthens, winning 28 seats, Bennett wins 24, and Yisrael Beytenu gets 10 seats. The Democrats 9, Shas 9, Yesh Atid 8, National Unity 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Ra'am 6, Hadash-Ta'al 5.

Even in this scenario where Bennett takes part in the election, the Religious Zionist Party remains below the electoral threshold.