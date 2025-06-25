Since the beginning of Operation “Rising Lion”, the IAF has intercepted hundreds of UAVs launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

Personnel from the Aerial Control Array are deployed across the country and are responsible for detecting suspicious aerial targets both outside and within the country’s borders.

As part of the cooperation between the Aerial Control Array, the Aerial Defense Array, and attack helicopter squadrons, hundreds of interceptions were completed successfully against UAVs.

Fighter jets and attack helicopters fly over the skies of the Middle East under fire and operate to intercept targets that pose a threat to the territory of the State of Israel. Most of the UAVs launched from Iran were intercepted outside the country's borders.