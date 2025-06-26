Hana Cohen, the aunt of Inbar Hayman who was murdered by Hamas and whose body remains in Gaza, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, urging the Israeli government to advance a comprehensive hostage release deal that includes all hostages, both the living and the deceased.

“First, I want to express my condolences to the families of our fallen soldiers who gave their lives defending the homeland,” Cohen said. “I sincerely hope that Iran’s defeat will move us closer to a hostage deal in Gaza - one that includes everyone. Only a comprehensive deal will do.”

Cohen responded to a statement by US President Donald Trump, who claimed significant progress is being made toward a hostage agreement. “The question is - what kind of deal? Our Inbar is currently considered the only woman in Gaza. There are both living and dead hostages there. It’s time to bring everyone home. Enough with the agony being inflicted on the families.”

She described the deep emotional toll on her family: “We have no life. We’re like the walking dead. Inbar’s father is in poor health - you can see his emotional collapse. This must end.”

Addressing remarks made earlier by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cohen said, “Netanyahu said this morning that he won’t take his foot off the gas, and that the goal is to defeat Hamas and bring back the hostages. But I say - we need to close this chapter now, with a deal that brings everyone home. The war can continue afterward.”

“We cannot sacrifice the hostages,” she stressed. “Those who are still alive will eventually be murdered. The bodies of the dead will vanish - no one will be left to bury, no one to bring home. I wouldn’t wish this on any family. We must resolve this and bring them all back. And if we need to resume military operations afterward - Israel knows how to do that.”

In closing, Cohen commented on the family’s communication with the authorities: “There is contact with the Hostage Administration. When there are concrete developments, they update us. When the operation to recover hostage bodies took place, they told us - sadly - that Inbar was not among them. I want to believe that things are happening behind the scenes, and when there’s news, we’ll hear it. We’re always the first to know.”

Watch the Hebrew interview:

