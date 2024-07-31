The Hezbollah terrorist organization confirmed this evening the death of Fuad Shukr, the organization's most senior military commander and the head of its Strategic Unit, more than 24 hours after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a Beirut suburb.

Shukr, who was also known as Haj Muhsi, was the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Hassan Narallah and was responsible for the Majdal Shams massacre on Saturday in which 12 Druze children playing soccer were murdered in a Hezbollah rocket attack.

Shukr was also responsible for the 1983 bombing in Beirut in which 241 American servicemen were murdered.

His body was recovered from the wreckage of the airstrike earlier on Wednesday.

Hezbollah has not fired any rockets or other projectiles at northern Israel since the airstrike in which Shukr was killed, an unusual occurance since the terrorist organization began its attacks on Israel on October 8, 2023 in support of Hamas and the massacre it committed on October 7.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver an address on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.