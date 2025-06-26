MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit), chairman of the Knesset National Security Committee, is calling for an intensified military campaign to eliminate Hamas in Gaza and secure the return of the hostages.

“What we did in Operation Rising Lion in Iran - part of the broader Swords of Iron War - must now be completed through Operation Gideon's Chariots in the Gaza Strip, and with continued action in Judea and Samaria,” Foghel said in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. “These are critical tasks. If we don’t complete them, we will have failed to eliminate the Nazi enemy. This war, which began on October 7, is against a Nazi-like force threatening the Jewish people in their own land.”

Foghel urged the government to intensify its approach: “It’s time to deal decisively with Gaza. Take off the gloves. Stop all humanitarian aid - no electricity, no water - and begin destruction and promoting voluntary migration. In my view, there are no uninvolved civilians left there. There are no innocents. They’re all Hamas.”

Responding to MK Moshe Gafni's comments questioning the ongoing fighting in Gaza, Foghel said, “I have many disagreements with Gafni, including on the Draft Law and on Gaza. If he were to accept my position, we could strengthen the coalition together. It’s true everyone has aspirations and must compromise on some things, but there are principles you do not compromise on. Otzma Yehudit has shown that. When we saw our ideology being ignored and the war effort stalled, we left the government. If Gafni believes the direction contradicts his values, he should do the same.”

Foghel also criticized members of the opposition who argue the war in Gaza has reached a dead end. “I find it difficult to listen to the things the left says. I hear them speaking from the Knesset podium, using it to attack rather than contribute. They offer no substance - just constant efforts to tear others down. Meanwhile, our soldiers are fighting with all their strength and determination. The opposition’s political games diminish the sacrifices of those risking their lives.”

When asked why not call early elections, especially as polls indicate the right-wing bloc is gaining strength, Foghel replied, “Because our work isn’t finished. We haven’t completed the mission in Gaza or in Judea and Samaria, where a Palestinian state is quietly being established. We also need to finalize key elements of the judicial reform before the next elections - otherwise, we may not be able to run at all.”

Watch the Hebrew interview:

