Eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut Tuesday evening as a result of an alleged Israeli attack.

Sky News Arabic reported that the explosion took place in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut.

The reported explosion comes three days after 12 Druze children were murdered in a Hezbollah rocket attack in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

On Tuesday afternoon, an Israeli man was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the Galilee.