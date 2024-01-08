The Hezbollah terror group on Monday afternoon confirmed that Wissam Tawil, who is a senior figure in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, was eliminated in an attack in southern Lebanon.

Tawil was eliminated in an attack on his Honda SUV in the southern village of Khirbet Selm, Naharnet reported.

The site added that Tawil is the highest-ranking Hezbollah official to be killed since Hamas declared war on Israel on October 7.

According to reports, the elimination was conducted using a UAV when Tawil was about ten kilometers away from the Lebanon-Israel border.

Last week, Hamas' second-in-command, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in a car explosion in Beirut.