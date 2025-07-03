תיעוד העימות באדיבות המצלם

During a consultation between the police and the prosecution, it was decided that charges cannot be filed against the youths arrested after clashing with IDF soldiers in the Binyamin region.

After consulting with the police, the prosecution concluded that the collected evidence is insufficient for indictment. The prosecution explained that there is a gap between the battalion commander's subjective feelings and the evidence, and that there is insufficient criminal basis for indictment. They emphasized that the conduct of the Israeli civilians in the incident was nevertheless unacceptable.

"There is a clear gap between the IDF's statements and the facts of the matter," Greenzeig wrote.

The decision was made separately from another case in the region, in which an Israeli teen was shot. Police are still investigating that incident.