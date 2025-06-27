A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a site used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to manage its fire and defense array in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed.

This site is part of a significant underground project that was completely taken out of use following IDF strikes.

In a statement, the IDF said that it had "identified rehabilitation attempts made by Hezbollah beforehand and struck terror infrastructure sites in the area."

"The presence of this site and the attempts to re-establish it constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the statement continued.

"The IDF will not allow attempts made by Hezbollah to operate at the site and will continue to operate to eliminate any threat against the State of Israel."

On Wednesday, during a special IDF operation based on prior intelligence, IDF troops dismantled a structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, the structure was used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for military activity, including attempts to gather intelligence on IDF troops.

The IDF stressed that the terrorists’ activity in the structure constituted a clear violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The structure was also the residence of Ahmad Ghazi Ali, a Hezbollah terrorist who was eliminated last week in the same area after he was identified attempting to re-establish Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area.