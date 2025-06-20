Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed this morning (Friday) the threats made by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem against Israel, warning the organization of escalation.

Katz said, "The Hezbollah Secretary-General is not learning from his predecessors and is threatening to act against Israel accordingly." Earlier this week, the leadership of the Lebanese organizations Amal and Hezbollah met for a discussion about the situation in the Middle East amidst the war between Iran and Israel and developments in Lebanon.

The Al-Akhbar newspaper reported that both organizations condemned Israel’s attacks in Iran, which they described as "desperate attempts to attack the entire resistance axis and harm the will of free peoples."

Regarding the internal situation in Lebanon, the two organizations emphasized the importance of rehabilitating areas damaged by "Israeli aggression," defined the goal as a national and humanitarian priority, and called for increased efforts by the Lebanese government and civil society to complete the recovery actions and provide the necessary support to strengthen the resilience of the citizens.

In a public message, Katz issued a threatening warning: "I suggest the Lebanese proxy be careful and understand that Israel has lost its patience with terrorists threatening it. If there is terror, there will be no Hezbollah."

The Defense Minister's comments were made in response to Qassem’s statement, where he said, "Iran's steadfast position does not exempt us from our responsibility to stand by Iran and provide it with all kinds of support to put an end to Israeli arrogance."