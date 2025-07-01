According to Kohn, this remarkable achievement is the result of ongoing collaboration between the schools’ principals and teachers and the educational and administrative staff at the Children’s Home, who provide students with personal guidance, educational and emotional support, and consistent investment every step of the way.

This year, nineteen 12th-grade students graduated from the Home. Among them: 7 will enlist in the IDF, 9 are entering pre-army preparatory programs (Mechinot), 2 will serve in National Service, and 1 is heading into a year of volunteer service.

Director Yehuda Kohn emphasised that the focus on matriculation exams is intentional:

"Our goal is to ensure that every child has an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of their social or economic background. We believe the Bagrut exams are a vital key to integration into Israeli society, to academic studies, and to building a professional future".

Kohn added that the Children’s Home staff continues to work around the clock with dedication for the success of the children and youth, guided by a vision of education rooted in values, excellence, and personal fulfilment.