Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau, was killed in an explosion in the neighborhood of Dahieh in southern Beirut this evening (Tuesday), Arabic and Hezbollah media sources.

Al-Arouri was considered the 'number two' of the terrorist organization under Ismail Haniyeh and was responsible for terrorist activity in Jude and Samaria. He once admitted Hamas' responsibility for the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in 2014. He was close to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

According to one report, Al-Arouri was killed in a strike on an apartment building by an Israeli drone. Videos from the scene show nearby vehicles set on fire from the blast.

Two other people were reportedly killed in the blast.

In the past, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was asked what Israel's red line is in the face of Hezbollah's, and replied: "If you hear that we attacked in Beirut, it means that Hezbollah has crossed the red line."

Earlier today, two anti-tank missiles struck the town of Shlomi in northern Israel. One missile exploded near a high-rise building and caused property damage.

Shlomi Mayor Gabi Naaman said: “This is a very serious incident and miraculously no physical damage was caused to the residents. The [attack] this morning illustrates the great danger of the current situation for the residents of Shlomi. We will not agree to live in this situation.