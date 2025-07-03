Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, yesterday evening (Wednesday), visited the Mossad headquarters, where he met with Mossad Director David Barnea and the agency's senior command forum.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the agency's personnel for their unique and significant contribution to Operation Rising Lion and for the many years of operational and intelligence work in thwarting the Iranian threat.

Netanyahu stated, "The Mossad operation with the pagers set in motion everything that happened afterward - the elimination of Nasrallah, the collapse of Assad and our subsequent joint action in removing the immediate existential threat."

"Your contribution was immense. Under the leadership of Mossad Director David Barnea, the agency proved its deep commitment to eliminating the leading minds and striking the Iranian nuclear program. Your phenomenal achievements combined very well with the great achievements of the IDF. This was a very great force multiplier. I commend you for your major and ongoing contribution to the security of Israel," Netanyahu said.

Mossad chief David Barnea stated, "Today, the State of Israel is in a powerful and strategic position, thanks to the outstanding cooperation with the military, which showed astounding capabilities, alongside the Mossad, which worked for years, preparing special and intelligence operations against the Iranian threat."

"There has been throughout responsible military leadership, outstanding civilian leadership, and - of course - diplomatic leadership by you, Mr. Prime Minister.

"I personally thank you for the trust you have placed in the men and women of the Mossad, and its commanders. Without this trust, we would not have achieved what we have to date, or the significant damage we inflicted in the recent campaign.

"Our mission is not over. We are committed to continuing our efforts with determination in order to prevent future Iranian threats to the State of Israel, and to striving to fully utilize the strategic opportunities before us," Barnea said.