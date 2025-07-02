For years, the Nimni family lived a simple, loving life. Their father worked hard as a yeshiva cook to support his wife, Sara Tova, and their 10 children. Until a few months ago, Moshe Nimni was like any other teenage boy in Jerusalem. But that world shattered the moment he watched his father collapse during Shabbat lunch—and never get up again.

In an instant, Moshe became more than just an older sibling - he became the man of the house. A replacement father to 10 siblings.

Since their father's sudden passing, their poverty has become overwhelming. Every morning now, Moshe gets the little ones dressed and feeds them before school. He shops for groceries when there’s money and makes do when there isn’t. His friends talk about tests and sports; Moshe worries about rent and whether his baby brother will have formula.

Sara Tova is trying to hold the family together, but she is newly widowed, and the pressure on top of her grief is all-consuming. The Nimni family needs groceries, as well as therapy to process the trauma.

