On Saturday, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi in the area of Kounine in southern Lebanon.

Kounine was responsible for Hezbollah's anti-tank missile array in the Bint Jbeil sector.

During the war, the terrorist directed numerous anti-tank missile attacks toward Israeli territory.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the IDF emphasized.

On Friday, IAF fighter jets struck a site used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to manage its fire and defense array in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed.

This site is part of a significant underground project that was completely taken out of use following IDF strikes.

In a statement, the IDF said that it had "identified rehabilitation attempts made by Hezbollah beforehand and struck terror infrastructure sites in the area."

"The presence of this site and the attempts to re-establish it constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the statement continued.

"The IDF will not allow attempts made by Hezbollah to operate at the site and will continue to operate to eliminate any threat against the State of Israel."