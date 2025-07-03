Large crowds accompanied Abigail Yaakov, the 4-year-old, to her rest yesterday (Wednesday), who was killed in a serious traffic accident on Rabbi Yitzhak Nafcha Street in Beit Shemesh.

During the funeral, one of the eulogists, Rabbi Toufik, chose to link the tragedy to the draft orders sent yesterday to yeshiva students.

"So many tragedies, obviously we must strengthen our faith," said the Rabbi during his eulogy. "We hear that today 54,000 draft orders are issued to yeshiva students. This is such a guilty act - who knows if this sacrifice didn't come to atone a little."

The Rabbi further emphasized the importance of unity among the people of Israel: "Along with our strengthening, we need to know that we are messengers of compassion, love of Israel for one another, this 'togetherness' is supports us."

The accident occurred at 17:07 when the child was struck by a vehicle while riding a toy car. According to emergency responder testimonies, the child was found unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, suffering from a head injury and significant bleeding.

MDA paramedics Shmuel Arieli and Tzvi Aryeh Zeibeld described: "It was a very severe traffic accident. We found her lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, suffering from a head injury and significant bleeding." Emergency teams began advanced resuscitation efforts on-site and evacuated her to the trauma room at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in critical condition.

United Hatzalah volunteers added: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 4-year-old girl lying on the road without a pulse and not breathing, with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle while riding a toy car."

Despite extensive resuscitation efforts, doctors at the hospital were forced to pronounce the child's death. It was one of four such deaths of children throughout Israel in that day.