Walid Jumblatt, one of the senior Druze leaders in Lebanon, on Thursday addressed the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons, and called for them to be handed over to the Lebanese authorities.

During a press conference, Jumblatt said, “In a situation where any weapons are in the hands of a Lebanese or non-Lebanese party, I hope those weapons will be handed over to the state in the proper manner.”

He clarified that the demand to transfer the weapons to the government should not be conditional on progress regarding Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Jumblatt also emphasized the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates that only the Lebanese Army and armed UNIFIL forces may operate in southern Lebanon, and that all armed militias not under Lebanese state authority must be disarmed.

Regarding the Shebaa Farms, Jumblatt stated that the land is Lebanese and was occupied by Israel, but said its status should be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 242.