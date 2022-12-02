The United States on Thursday sanctioned individuals and companies for allegedly providing financial services to and facilitating weapons procurement for Hezbollah, the US Treasury Department said, according to Reuters.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against two individuals and two companies based in Lebanon for providing financial services to Hezbollah, along with an additional individual involved in facilitating weapons procurement for the group, it said in a statement.

OFAC regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated entities.

Among the individuals sanctioned on Thursday were Adel Mohamad Mansour, who led a Hezbollah-run quasi-financial institution; Hassan Khalil, who worked to procure weapons on behalf of Hezbollah; and Naser Hassan Neser, who worked with an entity that provided financial services to the group, the Treasury Department said.

The two companies sanctioned on Thursday over providing financial services to Hezbollah were named Al-Khobara and Auditors.

The United States regularly sanctions Lebanese officials and entities linked to Hezbollah.

In May, the US Treasury Department designated Lebanese businessman and Hezbollah financial facilitator Ahmad Jalal Reda Abdallah and his companies.

In January, the US imposed sanctions on three Lebanese nationals and 10 companies it said were part of an international Hezbollah network.

The sanctions have also targeted two former Lebanese Cabinet ministers allied with the terrorist organization: Ex-finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and the former public works and transportation minister, Youssef Fenianos.