As Israeli soldiers return home from intense combat operations in Gaza, a painful truth is emerging: for many, the battle doesn’t end at the border.

Sam, a father of three, describes the emotional toll of his experience:

“I watched friends get shot, tanks explode in flames. I live with survivor's guilt—why am I home while my comrades are seriously wounded? I entered Gaza, but I never returned to myself."

His words reflect the quiet agony shared by hundreds of returning soldiers. Though welcomed as heroes, they face invisible wounds that make it nearly impossible to resume normal life. Anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress have become daily realities—yet too many cannot afford the full therapy they urgently need to recover.

While the State of Israel provides limited initial support for therapy, funding often runs out before meaningful healing can occur. Without ongoing care, soldiers are left adrift, unable to process the trauma they carry or return to family life with peace of mind.

In response to this crisis, the Shomrei Yisroel organization has launched an emergency campaign to sponsor continued therapy for 40 soldiers and their families. Each donation helps provide vital emotional care for heroes who risked everything and now need support on their path to recovery.

This is our opportunity to give back. By sponsoring trauma care for returning fighters, we help them reclaim their lives—and honor their service with more than words.

