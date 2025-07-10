IAF strikes Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
IAF strikes Hezbollah in southern LebanonIDF Spokesperson's Unit

On Wednesday night, the IDF struck a Hezbollah military command center from which Hezbollah terrorists operated in the area of Yohmor in southern Lebanon.

"The command center operated under the cover of a civilian structure, demonstrating Hezbollah’s systematic exploitation of the civilian population to advance terrorist attacks against the state of Israel," the IDF noted.

Related articles:

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.

The IDF stressed, "The existence and use of this command center constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel.'