On Wednesday night, the IDF struck a Hezbollah military command center from which Hezbollah terrorists operated in the area of Yohmor in southern Lebanon.

"The command center operated under the cover of a civilian structure, demonstrating Hezbollah’s systematic exploitation of the civilian population to advance terrorist attacks against the state of Israel," the IDF noted.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.

The IDF stressed, "The existence and use of this command center constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel.'