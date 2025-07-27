MK Yitzhak Goldknopf on Sunday clarified that his controversial statements to Makor Rishon had been distorted.

In an interview published over the weekend by Makor Rishon, Goldknopf was asked about his stance toward the Religious Zionist community and replied: "Their pain will be with them, and our pain will be with us. Don’t bring me your pain and transfer it to me. Let’s decide that each one has their own package."

Following the backlash, Goldknopf released a statement clarifying that he was referring solely to the Draft Law and its implications, and not to bereaved families, as some claimed.

"The Makor Rishon newspaper shamed, saddened, incited conflict, polarized, and caused great anguish to the families of our holy fallen soldiers," Goldknopf began. "It also greatly wronged me, but I am not the story here. The interview was solely about the Draft Law."

He added: "I apologize to the bereaved families. Your sons are the holiest. Your pain is the pain of all of us. I weep and mourn for every fallen soldier. Every fallen soldier is holy, no matter their background. May God avenge their blood."