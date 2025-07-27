Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday addressed the "Together As One" event hosted by Daystar, emphasizing the enduring bond between Israel and the Christian world, and calling for a united front in the ongoing "battle for truth" against what he described as "fanatic fundamentalism."

Speaking alongside Pastor Paula White, leader of The White House Faith Office, Netanyahu highlighted the shared Judeo-Christian heritage and Israel's unique role as a protector of Christian communities in the Middle East.

"This is the city and the land where it all began," Netanyahu declared, referencing Jerusalem as the birthplace of the Judeo-Christian tradition. He lauded this tradition for promoting "monotheism, a single god, that developed the idea of the sanctity of life, the sanctity of individual life, the idea of freedom." The Prime Minister underscored the historical significance of the Jewish people's revolutionary idea of limiting and ultimately removing slavery, asserting that "the beginning of the idea of freedom began in this land."

Netanyahu stressed the deep connection between the United States and Israel, describing it as "a partnership that is bonded in faith, in history, in tradition." He recounted his experience speaking at the American Congress, noting a quote from Moses on the wall as a testament to their common heritage. "We're immersed in the Bible. We live the Bible. We have a future because we have a past," he affirmed, expressing gratitude to the Christian world for their "enduring friendship, which is the mainstay of our present and future ability to live in a free, prosperous and peaceful world."

However, the Prime Minister warned that this bond is currently "being challenged... by a fanatic fundamentalism, an Islamist fundamentalism that seeks to subjugate all Muslims, that they view as infidels, eradicate the American and obviously the Israeli presence in the Middle East." He cited the epithets used by these groups, calling America "the great Satan" and Israel "the small Satan," but asserted that Israel is "a small state that's standing in their way. And we fight them. We fight them together as we recently have, with President Trump's leadership and our partnership."

Netanyahu vehemently refuted what he termed a "reversal of truth," where "Israel is now portrayed as the enemy of Christians." He highlighted Israel's thriving Christian community, stating, "The only thriving Christian community in the broad broad radius of the Middle East, where Christians are not tolerated, they're cherished."

In stark contrast, he pointed to Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, where he claimed the Christian majority "shrank from 80% to under 20% because there was no more Israel to protect them" after Israel withdrew and the Palestinian Authority took control.

"We cherish our Christian friends. We protect the Christian holy sites," Netanyahu emphasized, listing not only the Church of the Holy Sepulcher but also sites in the Galilee, Nazareth, and Capernaum, where "Jesus preached for three years." He condemned the false narrative disseminated by "purchased influencers" on American television, calling it "what folly, what lies. What a travesty of truth."

The Prime Minister declared an "eighth front" in the ongoing conflict: "the battle for truth." He called upon Christian friends to join this crucial fight, asserting, "We must fight for our common values, we must stand up for the truth. And by standing up for the truth you stand up with Israel, and you stand with the Jewish people against this abomination of falsehoods."

Addressing the ambassadors present, Netanyahu acknowledged the strong Christian communities in their countries and their bond with Israel. He extended thanks to the "many many many millions around the world who have voiced support for Israel during our great battles here. We haven't finished, but we'll win and we'll continue."

A significant portion of his speech was dedicated to refuting claims of starvation in Gaza. "Israel is presented as though we are applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza. What a bold-faced lie. There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza," he stated unequivocally. He asserted that Israel has enabled "humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza," and that "what is interdicting the supply of humanitarian aid is one force - Hamas."

Netanyahu accused Hamas of robbing and stealing humanitarian aid and then blaming Israel. He maintained that Israel has allowed the "amount required by international law to come in," with "hundreds and hundreds of trucks loaded with tons... So far we've supplied 1.9 million tons of food since the beginning of the war. Almost two million tons." He further challenged international organizations and the UN, stating that hundreds of trucks are waiting on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing and that safe corridors have been formally announced. "The UN has no excuses left. No excuses left. Stop lying. Stop finding excuses. Do what you have to do and stop accusing Israel deliberately of this egregious falsehood," he declared.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating Israel's commitment to its war goals: "the release of our hostages and the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities. They shall be there no more." He vowed that there would be "no more of these massacres, we shall not have any more of these monstrosities," and affirmed that Israel "stand[s] for human freedom and human life, and that is not commensurable with Hamas or with Iran or other Iranian proxies."

"We fought this battle together, we shall win it together," Netanyahu concluded, expressing confidence in the strong common bond that represents "the vast majority of Americans and I would say, just about all Israelis, and by the way, Jews and non-Jews alike, because we know that our standing together ensures our common future." He extended heartfelt thanks on behalf of the State of Israel for past and future support.