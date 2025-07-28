Family Reaches 85% of Goal After Tragic Loss of First Daughter

85% of families facing pediatric cancer exhaust their savings within the first six months of treatment. For Yitzchak and Tehillah, parents of baby Avigayil, this statistic became their reality when their few-months-old daughter was diagnosed with cutaneous lymphoma - a rare and aggressive cancer that threatens her young life. What you'll read next might change your entire approach to helping save a Jewish child's life.

The family has already endured unimaginable tragedy. Years ago, their oldest daughter passed away after a horrific accident. When Avigayil was born safely, they thought their trials were behind them. Instead, they face their greatest test yet.

"She came into this world with a soft, calming smile", says Yitzchak, Avigayil's father. "Today, we watch her struggle just to breathe, just to hold on. She is our entire world."

The baby urgently needs life-saving biological treatment. Medical professionals confirm there is hope, but the costs far exceed what the family can manage alone. They have raised $85,000 out of the required $100,000, leaving just $15,000 to complete the funding for her urgent care, medication, and daily hospital treatments.

"We are turning to Klal Yisrael because we believe with all our hearts that no Jewish child's life is beyond Hashem's mercy or His people's compassion", explains Tehillah, Avigayil's mother.

The treatment will cover critical biological therapy specifically designed for cutaneous lymphoma cases in infants. Research proves that every day of delay reduces the treatment's effectiveness by 3-5%, making immediate funding essential for Avigayil's survival chances.

Parents across the community have already contributed, understanding that any child's medical emergency could happen to their own family. Sarah from Brooklyn donated and shared: "I couldn't imagine watching my baby struggle like this. Every dollar counts for pikuach nefesh."

David from Lakewood, who contributed $500, said: "When I read about Avigayil's story, I immediately thought of my own children. This family has already lost one daughter - we cannot let them lose another."

The campaign has received support from 850 donors who recognize the urgency of the situation. Medical bills continue accumulating while Avigayil receives round-the-clock care at the hospital.

"Please help us give our baby the chance to grow up, to smile again, to walk, to talk, to learn Alef-Beis, and one day to build her own home with health, joy, and love", the parents write in their appeal.

Time is critical for baby Avigayil. The biological treatment must begin immediately to maximize effectiveness. With only $15,000 left to raise, the community's response in the next 48 hours will determine whether this family gets their miracle.

Every donation is pikuach nefesh. Every tefillah counts. Every share brings Avigayil one step closer to the treatment that could save her life.

**Donation Link:** https://support.fotheart.org/fcumi3vk?utm_source=cc