In the heavily fortified Rakafot Wing of Ayalon Prison, among the most secure units operated by the Israel Prisons Service (IPS), dozens of the most dangerous and brutal terrorists from Hamas and Hezbollah are being held under strict supervision.

Nearly a year since its establishment, the wing detains elite Hamas operatives from the Nukhba and naval commando units, as well as members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force captured during IDF raids in Lebanon.

A report by Kan Reshet Bet offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the facility, which resembles a sealed concrete vault. Each cell is equipped with advanced surveillance cameras capable of tracking every movement of the inmates.

“This is where the toughest inmates are held, those who committed the most serious offenses,” said the wing commander. “Most belong to Hamas’ Nukhba unit. Operationally, it's classified as a tactical wing—the first of its kind in the IPS and currently undergoing a pilot phase. Every staff member here operates under an alias and uses an operational ID tag.”

The staff assigned to the Rakafot Wing undergoes special training, particularly focused on mental resilience, to meet the unique demands of working with this population. “Every day presents a new challenge or dilemma that we must solve,” the commander added.

The conditions under which these inmates are held are described as "minimal, in accordance with international law." Prisoners remain locked in their cells 24 hours a day, with a single hour allocated daily in a small fortified yard where limited daylight filters through barred openings.

All interactions, including legal consultations, medical treatment, and court appearances, take place within the confines of the wing. Inmates are not permitted to speak with the guards or with each other.

“We’ve provided mental preparation for all our personnel. When professional or psychological support is needed, it's available. We're constantly accompanied by experts, and we’re fully prepared to meet any challenge,” the commander concluded.