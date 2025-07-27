Nava Nuriel, mother of Inon Nuriel Vana z”l, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook Sunday morning following the death of her son in combat in southern Gaza.

“For two days now, I’ve known deep inside that they were coming,” she wrote. “Preparing myself for the worst—how I’ll cope, what I’ll do. For two days I’ve known and repressed it. But nothing prepares a mother for the knock at the door.”

She continued: “My little Inon, my beloved, the whole world weeps for you now—and I ask forgiveness for not hugging you enough the last time. We will not let go. We are here for you. And I’m falling into the abyss. From here, I have no choice but to start climbing out. With great sorrow, we announce our joining the bereaved family.”

The IDF cleared for publication Sunday morning that two soldiers from the Golani reconnaissance unit fell in Gaza: Captain Amir Saad, 22, from Yanuh-Jat, a technology and maintenance officer; and Sergeant Inon Nuriel Vana, 20, from Kiryat Tivon, a technology and maintenance combat soldier. Another Golani officer was moderately wounded in the same incident. A total of 898 IDF soldiers have fallen since the start of the war.

The incident took place Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in the Al-Abasan neighborhood in eastern Khan Yunis. Terrorists, apparently emerging from a tunnel shaft, managed to get close to a Namer armored personnel carrier and place an explosive device on it. The blast killed the two soldiers, who had entered Gaza to repair equipment. The attackers also threw another explosive at a second Namer carrying additional Golani soldiers and officers. That device failed to detonate, and no injuries were reported.

Ra’ad, cousin of Captain Amir Saad, spoke about him in an interview on Kan Channel: “He was brilliant, exceptional. Still in his regular service. His father is an outstanding man, a wonderful family. Amir wanted to move forward in the army—our entire family is in security.”

“Just two days ago, he was promoted to lieutenant,” Ra’ad said. “He loved the army, loved serving. Yesterday we got the bitter news. Only on Thursday I sent him a message: Congratulations on the promotion.” Captain Saad's funeral is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. today.

Aharon Nohi, a close family friend of Sergeant Inon Nuriel Vana, shared his memories in an interview on Kan Channel: “He was the best kid in the world. I’ve known him since he was a shy little boy.”

“He was so modest, so incredibly talented but never bragged,” Nohi added. “He played bass guitar, was self-taught, gifted and humble.”