The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on three Lebanese nationals and 10 companies it said were part of an international Hezbollah network.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement quoted by Reuters that it designated Adnan Ayad, who it said was a Hezbollah member and businessman, as well as other members of an international network of facilitators and companies connected to him and his business partner, Adel Diab, who was designated by Washington on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the United States sanctioned three businessmen with ties to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In addition to Diab, the Treasury Department added Ali Mohamad Daoun and Jihad Salem Alame, and their company Dar Al Salam for Travel & Tourism, to its sanctions list.

Tuesday's action requires all property owned by the three men and their business that is in the United States to be blocked and reported to the department, and that all transactions related to the property by US citizens be prohibited.

In recent months, the United States has placed sanctions on several Lebanese officials linked to Hezbollah.

This has included sanctions against two former Lebanese Cabinet ministers allied with the terrorist organization: Ex-finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and the former public works and transportation minister, Youssef Fenianos.

In addition, Washington sanctioned Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah.

In September, the US, in coordination with Qatar, sanctioned seven people, including Qatari nationals Ali al-Banai and Ali Lari, who were said to have secretly sent tens of millions of dollars to the Lebanese-based terrorist organization.

