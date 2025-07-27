Picture this, a communist, Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, and an alleged crackhead, Hunter Biden, president of the United States.

This is not farfetched at all because of the depraved world we live in, so Zohran is already more than halfway there, and Hunter?

Serious people tell me he’s got a real shot for 2028 because he is so genuine. Okay, if that’s all it takes. Never mind the alleged crooked deals between himself and his father.

Plus, he’s already got a name and even if it is a name of debauchery, fame gives him a leg up against any opponent who has to start from scratch.

As for me, unless another powerhouse comes along, like Donald Trump, I say be ready for President Hunter Biden, as meanwhile Zohran suffocates New York City.

There will never be another Donald Trump. That’s too bad. He is good for America. Good for Israel. Good for the world.

Appreciate it while it lasts. Buckle up for what comes after.

As meanwhile, I keep getting emails from leftist advocates in Israel who write, Bibi must go. Bibi, they say, is committing war crimes in Gaza.

Gaza, they say, is a wreck because of him. Children are starving as he orders the IDF to keep on fighting.

Part of that is true. Gaza is a wreck and it became a wreck when Hamas, supported by plenty “innocent” civilians, thought it might be fun to commit a massacre against Israelis that sets back humanity to the dark ages, women raped and burned, infants cut in half, all of it a party, a butchery too gruesome to comprehend.

Oct. 7, 2023 was an event of Biblical Proportions, and this Bibi understood from the moment it happened, and so he would answer Biblically.

Which, as the Bible says…which is to wipe Amalek off the face of the earth.

This is a Biblical command, and Bibi takes this seriously, and so he is doing God’s Work.

You say…but he is not a religious man. I say he is. He wears no kippah, but, in the original Hebrew, he can quote long stretches of the Torah.

He knows his Bible.

He is a man of the Bible.

When speaking before the US Congress, he often brings along an archaeological trinket that dates back to the time of King David.

He reminds America, and the world, that he is a successor to King David, and so is all of Israel, holy, holy, holy…as proclaimed by the prophet in a moment of divine clarity.

King David is Bibi’s all-time hero. King David is Bibi’s measure of Jewish leadership, and so he won’t stop until he feels Israel has been fully avenged.

He won’t be pressured and Biblically he knows not to buckle and tremble before the enemy, militarily or politically. He won’t cave for the UN or the EU or the Hague.

Do you wonder why so many US presidents and secretaries of state disliked him? That’s because he refused to cave.

They all wanted him to buckle for a two-state solution. Give in and we’ll be pals. Imagine the pressure. But Bibi refused.

America first for Trump. Israel first for Bibi.

When they operate as a team, they are unbeatable…as that one-two punch to knock out Iran’s nuclear facilities. America finished the job Israel got started, so magnificently.

Under Bibi, more than ever, Israel remains the tiny nation that could. Trump respects this. Trump respects strength.

Trump would be happy to see the end of the war, but he understands Bibi’s need to finish the job. A strong Israel is vital for the United States.

Bibi is good for Israel. Bibi is good for America.

After Trump, we already know what’s waiting. As for Bibi, when will we see his like again?

Will their successors uproot what they have planted?

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings.”

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all.”