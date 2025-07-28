UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will recall his cabinet next week to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, amid growing political pressure to recognize a Palestinian state, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Downing Street confirmed the move as over 200 MPs — including senior Labour officials — urged immediate recognition of Palestinian statehood. Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan are among those pushing for the shift.

Starmer has so far resisted these calls. On Friday, the British Prime Minister said that recognition of a Palestinian state must be part of a wider plan that would ensure lasting security for both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

His statement came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will officially recognize “the State of Palestine” at the UN General Assembly in September.

Macron had previously publicly called upon the United Kingdom to join France in recognizing a Palestinian state.

According to the Financial Times, Starmer is expected to press US President Donald Trump to relaunch the Israel-Hamas peace process during their upcoming meeting in Scotland.

While the UK has pledged humanitarian support, including aid airdrops and coordination efforts from Jordan, Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized Israel’s private aid distribution program , calling it “a grotesque spectacle.”

In May, Britain notably suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel and summoned its ambassador to the foreign ministry, citing Israel's conduct in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Later, the UK, Canada and France issued an ultimatum to Israel to end the war in Gaza or face sanctions.