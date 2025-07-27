A recent Channel 12 report featured a striking interview with a former U.S. military veteran and ex-security contractor for UG Solutions at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites. The anonymous source, whose face and voice were masked, alleged "unjustifiable" use of force by American guards: pepper spray against an unarmed man, a stun grenade that injured a woman, and warning shots fired to force aid recipients to leave the site.

"I've never seen such force used against unarmed civilians," he said. "This has to stop."

While similar allegations have appeared across multiple outlets, it remains unclear whether these reports come from different individuals or are repeated references to the same source. The context surrounding GHF operations and the environment in which these alleged incidents occurred deserves examination alongside the serious and unverified claims being made.

(Especially since there are multiple photos of Gazans grateful for the aid and calling for the downfall of Hamas, which needs to control aid distribution to stay in power, ed.)

Why the U.S. and Israel Created the GHF

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was established after investigations revealed multiple UNRWA employees had participated in the October 7 attack, with evidence pointing to broader Hamas infiltration throughout the agency. Unlike UNRWA, GHF operates with no educational or political arm, focusing strictly on delivering food, water, and medical supplies.

Security is contracted to firms like UG Solutions, which coordinate with Israeli and U.S. authorities to create distribution zones intended to operate independently of militant interference. This effort was always going to be politically charged, with Hamas viewing any independent aid infrastructure as a threat to its control.

The Reality of Aid Distribution in a War Zone

Aid distribution in Gaza occurs under siege conditions where militants operate in civilian clothes, armed gangs loot convoys, and desperate civilians rush trucks before safe unloading. Even the United Nations acknowledges the dysfunction: more than 400 distribution points remain closed, truck drivers have gone on strike, and supplies sit unused in warehouses due to looting threats and organizational failures.

Some highly publicized aid-related deaths have occurred in stampedes rather than shootings, though in much international media coverage, deaths are often attributed without investigation to IDF gunfire or distribution site brutality, although the IDF has refuted those claims. GHF has even been blamed for deaths at sites it does not operate.

Force has been used at some GHF sites, according to both critics and the organization itself. GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay acknowledged to Fox News that there were "only two incidents" at their sites:

-a deadly trampling that he claimed was "fomented by Hamas," and

-a terror attack involving "Hamas-style grenades" that injured two American workers.

These conditions create impossible situations for security personnel tasked with protecting both aid supplies and civilians.

What GHF Claims About UN Operations

In July, Rev. Johnnie Moore, GHF's executive chairman, sent a letter to UN Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher describing conditions on the ground. According to the letter, obtained by Fox News, GHF argued that delivery failures stem not from Israeli access restrictions but from "capacity and operational" breakdowns within traditional agencies.

The letter stated: "More than 400 aid distribution points run by the U.N. and its partners remain closed. Kitchens have shuttered, trucks sit idle, drivers are striking, and convoys are routinely looted. This is not an access issue."

GHF offered to provide security for UN and partner convoys, but the UN did not publicly respond to this proposal. Instead, UN officials have criticized the GHF approach, with Fletcher calling it a "cynical sideshow" and Israel-hater Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese terming GHF sites "death traps."

GHF claims to have distributed approximately 85 million meals since beginning operations two months ago, with Fay asserting they have had "zero aid diverted" unlike traditional agencies.

Questions About the Channel 12 Interview

The Channel 12 interview raised important allegations but also significant questions. The source was never named, his credentials were not independently verified, and no documentation, video, or supporting witnesses were provided. This leaves open the possibility that it was a Hamas official, presented as is despite Hamas' proven lies throughout the war. The journalist offered no challenges to the claims presented.

The timing was notable: the interview aired shortly after GHF publicly criticized the UN and suggested willingness to expand operations.

Similar allegations have appeared in other outlets, though it still remains unclear whether these represent multiple sources or repeated coverage of the same account. Either way, the claims demand the same rigorous verification standards applied to all serious allegations.

The Broader Challenge

Real humanitarian work in active conflict zones involves difficult moral trade-offs and operational challenges that resist easy judgment. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation represents an attempt to deliver aid without political compromise or surrendering control to groups that have historically diverted resources.

That mission deserves oversight and accountability, but it should be evaluated based on verifiable evidence rather than anonymous allegations alone.

If improving aid delivery is the goal, all actors in this space deserve the same standard of scrutiny and verification.

In fact, the IDF announced that, in accordance with directives from the political echelon and following a situational assessment, it has begun a series of actions, such as airlifts, in addition to GHF distribution, aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, and to refute the false claim of deliberate starvation in the Gaza Strip.

The stakes are too high for anything less than rigorous truth-seeking about what is actually happening on the ground.



