When 18-year-old Dovid Goodman from Modiin was admitted to the hospital with dizziness and vomiting, his parents expected a routine diagnosis. Instead, doctors were stunned by the results of his MRI: a dark mass in his brain that had already begun to spread into his bones.

“We rarely see something like this in someone so young,” one doctor said quietly. The prognosis was as devastating as it was unexpected. Just weeks earlier, Dovid had been playing guitar in his room, walking his younger brother to school, and studying diligently in yeshiva. Today, he cannot stand without assistance.

There is one glimmer of hope: a complex surgery in Boston that could potentially save his life. But the cost is staggering. Even after exhausting every personal resource, the Goodman family remains $90,000 short of the amount needed.

Dovid's mother speaks through tears: “There is no price too high for your child’s life. But the numbers we were given are overwhelming. We are doing everything we can — asking, borrowing, begging — but we are still so far from what he needs."

Statistically, 93% of patients with this rare, aggressive condition do not survive their first year. The Boston surgery offers Dovid a chance not just to live, but to return to being a teenager with dreams, plans, and a future.

In a deeply moving letter, Dovid himself shared his perspective: “I don’t want this to be the end of my story. I’m only 18. I haven’t even started life yet. I haven’t gotten married. I haven’t built a family."

The emotional toll on the entire Goodman family has been immense. “We haven’t seen our son smile in weeks,” says his father. “The doctors told us the surgery could change everything. But without help, we simply can’t get there.”

Now, as time runs short, an emergency campaign is underway to raise the remaining funds. Every shekel and dollar will go directly toward Dovid's surgery and medical care.

