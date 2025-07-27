Israel has decided to shift its policy in the Gaza Strip and allow "humanitarian" pauses and aid deliveries to residents due to heavy US pressure.

According to Kan News, security officials voiced criticism of the humanitarian pauses, arguing that they undermine leverage in negotiations for the hostages' release.

The rationale for implementing these pauses, which effectively function as temporary ceasefires, is to put pressure on the UN, which claims it is unable to operate effectively in active combat zones.

In recent days, in response to Hamas’ "starvation campaign," Israel has changed its Gaza policy and begun significantly increasing humanitarian aid flows into the Hamas-controlled territory.

Additionally, the IDF declared a daily ten-hour ceasefire in densely populated areas of Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and the humanitarian corridor in Muwasi, effective until further notice.