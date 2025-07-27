The Hezbollah terror group has raised its military alert level and instructed its terrorists "to prepare for any scenario," Al Hadath reported.

According to the report, the terror organization has recently made an unprecedented decision to freeze its funding of university scholarships for families of terrorists who were killed in the war against Israel.

While Israel and Lebanon signed a ceasefire last November, the IDF continues to strike Hezbollah terrorists who violate the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Also on Saturday, the IDF struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Haidar Abboud in the area of Debaal in southern Lebanon.

Abboud was responsible for operations in a battalion belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Force. An additional terrorist who served as an artillery operative was also eliminated.

"The terrorists were involved in attempts to re-establish Hezbollah’s Radwan Force terrorist infrastructure and advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," the IDF explained.

"Their activities constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Hezbollah is conducting a major strategic review that could see the group scale back its role as an armed movement, though it does not intend to disarm completely.