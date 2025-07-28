Three people were killed and multiple others seriously injured on Sunday when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany, authorities confirmed, according to a report in the AFP news agency.

According to police in Stuttgart, approximately 100 passengers were on board when two train carriages left the tracks between the towns of Riedlingen and Munderkingen, near Germany’s borders with France and Switzerland.

The incident occurred on a regional line operating a 90-kilometer route between Sigmaringen and Ulm.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. Photographs published by the German dpa news agency showed train cars largely intact but toppled and twisted into one another.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn reported "many injured" and expressed condolences to the victims and their families. The company stated it is cooperating fully with the ongoing inquiry into the cause of the accident.