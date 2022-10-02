Shaked responds to Netanyahu: Your personal hatred endangers the right-wing bloc

The chairwoman of the Jewish Home Party, Ayelet Shaked, responded on Saturday night to an attack on her by Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu during an appearance at a synagogue in Modi'in. Netanyahu lashed out at Shaked in his remarks and urged voters not to vote for her.

Shaked responded to him on Twitter and wrote, "Netanyahu, I am the one who built a conservative camp in the Supreme Court, established 14 communities in the Negev, saved the town of Mitzpe Kramim, denied citizenship to terrorists and for the first time worked to deport their families, removed a record number of infiltrators, significantly increased the budgets in Judea and Samaria, prevented the Defendant Law (which would block MKs under indictment from forming a government -ed.), and the list goes on."

“That’s called being more right-wing than right-wing. Netanyahu, your personal hatred endangers the right-wing bloc. Are five election campaigns not enough for you to understand? The Jewish Home is the only chance for a right-wing government," she added.

Meanwhile, the right-wing organizations which led the public protest against the formation of a government which included the Ra'am Party are expected to resume their activities on Sunday.

This time, the groups will focus their activities on Shaked and the Jewish Home party, which are running for Knesset even though the polls all show them as failing to pass the electoral threshold.

An internal document obtained by Walla! revealed the ways in which the organizations plan to pressure Shaked to drop out of the race.

Under the slogan, "You have no right to bring down the Right," the activists plan to hold protests, in shifts, outside the homes of the Jewish Home candidates, as well as infiltrate the at-home events "in order to pose a challenge," and spread messages against Shaked in WhatsApp groups. They also plan to hold a central protest outside Shaked's home just prior to the elections, if she does not drop out of the race.

According to the document, which is titled, "Meeting summary - Ayelet does not pass," the goal is to achieve "61 Knesset seats for the parties in the nationalist camp to form a right-wing government." The documents also note that, "the polls show beyond any doubt that Ayelet Shaked and the Jewish Home are the only obstacle on the path to a right-wing government."