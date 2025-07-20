Jerusalem, July 2025- Most brides worry about flowers and music. Leah can't even afford to book a wedding hall. Her wedding date is approaching fast, and she faces the most embarrassing situation any bride could imagine.

"I'm getting married soon, and all I can think about is how much I miss my mother", Leah shares. "She's supposed to be here for this — helping me pick out my gown and calming my nerves. But she's not."

While her high school classmates studied for finals, Leah spent most of those years making meals for her cancer-stricken mother, helping with medications, and watching her grow weaker.

Two years after losing her mother, nothing feels stable — not emotionally, and not financially. Now engaged, Leah faces a devastating reality that keeps her awake at night.

"We're doing our best to arrange the wedding, but we have no way to cover the expenses", she explains. "We're not talking about luxuries, we're talking about the basics. A place to sleep. Somewhere to eat. A wedding hall we can afford."

The pressure builds every single day as friends and family ask about wedding details.

"My friends keep asking where the wedding is being held, and I just smile and change the subject", Leah admits. "The embarrassing truth is: we still haven't booked anything because we don't have a way to pay for it."

With no parents to turn to and no financial support, Leah has opened this fund as her last hope. She's done everything she can, but she can't face this alone.

"I just want to get married with dignity", she says. "I want to start life without being burdened by debt and shame. Every donation gives me something I wouldn't have otherwise: music, flowers, a table in our apartment."

This campaign has received powerful endorsements from prominent rabbanim who reviewed the situation personally:

Rabbi Meir Sirota shlita, Eida Chareidis: "It is a great mitzvah to help this orphaned kallah and her chosson. I turn to Klal Yisroel: Please help them with an open hand and a generous spirit. In this merit, you should see blessing and success in all that you do."

Rabbi Gamliel Rabinovich shlita: "I know the chosson's father personally — he is one of my important students. Their situation is very difficult, and I urge the public to help with significant donations. This is a true mitzvah."

"This is the most important moment of my life", Leah concludes. "Please help me reach it with hope instead of worry."

Time is running out, and Leah needs our help now. Every day that passes brings more pressure and anxiety about whether her wedding can actually happen.

