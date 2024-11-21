Australia's Labor government on Thursday refused former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked an entry visa.

The reason given for the refusal is Shaked's opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state. In a response to her request for a visa, Shaked was informed that her entry may hurt the feelings of a different group in the country.

Shaked had been scheduled to attend an AIJAC conference between Israel and Australia.

"The decision by Australia's government to prevent my entry into its territory for the purpose of participating in a strategic dialogue between the countries is clear testimony to its hypocrisy and its hostile attitude towards Israel. [It is] a government which claims to be democratic but acts to silence voices which oppose its extremist pro-Palestinian agenda," she said.

Shaked added, "Refusing entry to me, a former minister in the Israeli government, only because of my opposition to the creation of a Palestinian terror state, reveals the true face of the current Australian government: [It is] a government which chose to stand alongside Israel's enemies and harm the historic relationship between the countries.

"This is an antisemitic decision and a black day for Australian democracy," she concluded.

"The issue here is not that I didn't get a visa," Shaked wrote on X. "The issue here is that the current Australian government has become anti-Semitic."