Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Monday that Israel should take advantage of the current situation to attack the nuclear facilities in Iran.

"The Iranian attack on the State of Israel was the largest ballistic missile attack in the world. About 200 ballistic missiles. It is clear that no sovereign country should and cannot accept such a thing. Israel should take advantage of the opportunity when there is international legitimacy and destroy Iran's nuclear facilities," she said at the annual international conference on counter-terrorism led by the Institute for Counter-Terrorism Policy (ICT) at Reichman University.

"As someone who sat for six years in the Cabinet, one of the first things I said to myself on October 7 is that we are lucky that Iran does not have a nuclear bomb. The most tangible thing that October 7 taught us is that we need to look at capabilities and not just interpret intentions. And certainly when there is a regime that threatens to destroy you, if they have the capabilities, they will do so," Shaked added.

She stated that Israel should also harness support from the international arena to legitimize an attack against the Iranians. "We need to take the threats seriously and the capabilities seriously. The State of Israel cannot live with a nuclear Iran. We need to take advantage of the fact that Hezbollah, which is Iran's arm in the region, is significantly weaker and take advantage of the fact that we know and understand how to deal with Iran's missile attack and do what we can to destroy the nuclear facilities.”

“It is something that sounds scary, but whatever is delayed now, will be more complicated later. The right and ideal thing would be to harness the international community and have the US do it. The world powers are the ones who should do it, but they don't do it, and it would be better if we do it than if we convince ourselves that there will be a more appropriate time, because there won't be a more appropriate time."

"We are already in a regional war. This is the reality. It was easy to believe that Hamas is deterred, and it was easy to believe that if Netanyahu transfers the Qatari money to them, they will remain deterred. Iran is close to nuclear weapons. They have the uranium for a bomb and they are working on the weapons system. Time is up. There is no more time for negotiations and diplomacy, these are not stupid people. They invented algebra, they will figure out how to get the bomb," concluded Shaked.