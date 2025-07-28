Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’s political bureau and a participant in its negotiation team, criticized US President Donald Trump following his accusations that Hamas is obstructing a hostage release deal and his public support for the organization's elimination.

In an interview with Al-Araby, Hamad claimed Hamas presented a "positive and realistic" position during the Doha talks, expressing readiness for an agreement that would include humanitarian aid and guarantees for continued negotiations following a 60-day ceasefire. He said Trump’s remarks were “baseless” and even surprised mediators from Qatar and Egypt.

Hamad accused Israel of attempting to impose terms it failed to secure militarily, particularly control over aid distribution in Gaza. He said Hamas insisted that aid be managed by neutral international bodies, such as the UN, the Palestinian Red Crescent, and other organizations active in Gaza prior to March.

According to Hamad, Israel demanded control over roughly 40% of the Gaza Strip, including the humanitarian city and the Morag Corridor - territories he claimed would allow Israel to resume fighting at a later stage. He said Hamas, in contrast, sought assurances to prevent renewed hostilities, the withdrawal of IDF forces, and the removal of aid distribution centers.

Hamad also revealed that Hamas presented "keys" for a prisoner exchange deal involving the release of Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian Arab prisoners, likely including those connected to the October 7 terror attacks.