Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked spoke at a Jerusalem conference on economics about the need for haredim to join the IDF.

While speaking at the conference, Shaked also called for new elections and emphasized the need for existential changes to Israel's defense system and economy.

Regarding the events of October 7, when Hamas, other Gazan terror groups, and Gazan "civilians" infiltrated Israel to rape, murder, massacre, mutilate, behead, torture, and kidnap Israeli and foreign citizens, Shaked said, "The State must hold elections. In order for a disaster and massacre such as October 7 to happen, three things collapsed: deterrence, warning, and defense. On October 7, these three things collapsed at the same time. The one who is directly responsible for this is the Prime Minister and his government."

Shaked also discussed the Draft Law, which she led in 2014, stressing the importance of integrating haredim into military service.

"It is important for the Jewish state to preserve the Torah," she said. "Anyone who is learning seriously should learn, and whoever is not learning should enlist. But today I say: There simply are not enough soldiers. The view of the IDF as a strong, smart army no longer works. We need many more soldiers, and what we thought works - simply does not work. This is a process which must be started, and the haredim must be part of the solution."

Shaked also emphasized the need to integrate young haredim into IDF service, while recognizing Israel's changing reality.

"The reality has changed," she said. "Haredi young people need to know that they also need to contribute a few years to the State, and afterwards work and earn an honorable living. Nothing has been done in ten years."

Regarding haredi women, she added, "The haredi women are simply amazing. They both work and they raise many children, and they run their households very well."

On the matter of the war's economic consequences and the government's activities, Shaked said, "I do not know what the Finance Ministry's plans are, but it could be that they will be forced to raise taxes. This war is costing a lot of money and the government's behavior is very incorrect, with the mass evacuations from the north - it costs a lot of money and in the end we will have to pay [for it]."