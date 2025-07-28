A passenger on an easyJet flight from Luton to Glasgow was arrested on Sunday morning after allegedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” and claiming to have a bomb on board, The Guardian reported.

The man, 41, was restrained by fellow passengers and arrested upon arrival in Glasgow. Police Scotland confirmed the individual remains in custody and said the incident is under investigation by counterterrorism officers.

According to eyewitnesses, the disturbance began when the man exited the plane’s lavatory, raised his hands, and declared he had a bomb. “Find the bomb on the plane. Death to America. Death to Trump,” he shouted, referencing the US President, who is currently visiting Scotland.

Three passengers subdued the man as cabin crew retrieved his belongings. The pilot made an emergency landing, and police boarded the aircraft on the tarmac to detain him.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated and no other individuals were involved. easyJet confirmed that its crew acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all passengers.