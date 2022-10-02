The right-wing organizations which led the public protest against the formation of a government which included the United Arab List (Ra'am) are expected to resume their activities on Sunday.

This time, the groups will focus their activities on Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and her Jewish Home party, which are running for Knesset even though the polls all show them as failing to pass the electoral threshold.

An internal document which reached Walla! revealed the ways in which the organizations plan to pressure Shaked to drop out of the race.

Under the slogan, "You have no right to bring down the Right," the activists plan to hold protests, in shifts, outside the homes of the Jewish Home candidates, as well as infiltrate the at-home events "in order to pose a challenge," and spread messages against Shaked in WhatsApp groups. They also plan to hold a central protest outside Shaked's home just prior to the elections, if she does not drop out of the race.

According to the document, which is titled, "Meeting summary - Ayelet does not pass," the goal is to achieve "61 Knesset seats for the parties in the nationalist camp to form a right-wing government." The documents also note that, "the polls show beyond any doubt that Ayelet Shaked and the Jewish Home are the only obstacle on the path to a right-wing government."