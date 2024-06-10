Former Justice Minister, Ayelet Shaked, chairman of Kardan Real Estate, spoke at the local government center conference on the Draft Law and resignation of Minister Benny Gantz from the government.

"I believed that the haredim would draft, but it didn't happen. In 2014, there were 1,200 haredim in the IDF, and this year there is the same number. One haredi battalion replaces ten reserve battalions. Since October 7, it is impossible to accept that an entire population is not drafting," said Shaked.

She added that "At least 50 percent of haredim are not learning Torah day and night; they must draft. There is no mitzvah in the Torah to evade one’s civil responsibility. The government cannot pass laws that support evasion. The government should be leading the draft, and not the other way around."

She further added: "I do not rule out my return to politics. All of us on the Right side of the political spectrum talk to each other. Bennett, Lieberman, Sa’ar, and I have worked together for many years and we are on good terms. There is a lot more to be done here. The country is not heading in the right direction. We need serious, responsible, and unifying leadership for the State of Israel."